JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,739,565 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,867,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,739,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $401,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of FANG opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

