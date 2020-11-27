JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,040,204 Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,636,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 6.70% of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $383,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $70.45 on Friday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85.

About Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.