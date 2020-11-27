JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 26,090 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,466,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,090 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $480,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 361.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,569,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,786 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,365,000 after purchasing an additional 709,395 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,608,000 after purchasing an additional 541,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 608,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average is $107.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $125.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

