JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 287,546 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,368,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 287,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.22% of Credicorp worth $415,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,591,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,414,000 after acquiring an additional 335,154 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,312,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,478,000 after acquiring an additional 228,176 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,292,000 after acquiring an additional 301,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 734,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after acquiring an additional 159,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Credicorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 730,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $151.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.47. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $220.25. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Santander upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

