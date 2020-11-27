JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 468,272 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,929,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.38% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $355,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after buying an additional 10,973,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,890,000 after buying an additional 1,778,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,485,000 after buying an additional 16,403,453 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after buying an additional 149,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,928,000 after buying an additional 4,957,668 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

