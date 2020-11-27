JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,796,512 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 51.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,545,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,796,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $463,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYG opened at $86.27 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $88.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.67.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.