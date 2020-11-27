JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 7,951,210 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,978,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,951,210 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $649,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $49.88.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

