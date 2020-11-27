JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 81,394 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,219,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 81,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.47% of Northern Trust worth $559,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,545,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,094 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,937,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,727,000 after buying an additional 75,569 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,138,000 after buying an additional 203,746 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 41.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,619,000 after buying an additional 662,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,660,000 after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.84.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,060 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,451 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

