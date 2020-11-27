JRM Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 15.2% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,398,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,195,000 after buying an additional 50,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,103,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,157,000 after buying an additional 89,333 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67,926 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.69. 34,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,574. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.27.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

