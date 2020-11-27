JRM Investment Counsel LLC Has $10.44 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 7.2% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,880 shares of company stock worth $282,994. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 135,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,124,946. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

