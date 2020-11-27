JRM Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV remained flat at $$72.02 during trading on Friday. 769,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average of $67.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

