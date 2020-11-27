JRM Investment Counsel LLC Sells 223,991 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223,991 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises about 3.0% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.14% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,796.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $47,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BXMT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.67 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $62,177.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,111 shares of company stock worth $94,204 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

