JRM Investment Counsel LLC Sells 600 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up 1.7% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 738,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after buying an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,913 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 127.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TC Energy by 45.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 731,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after buying an additional 227,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in TC Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 445,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on TC Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.42. 20,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.608 per share. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

