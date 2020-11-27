JRM Investment Counsel LLC Takes $352,000 Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 44,165 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,297,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 246,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 24,381 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the period.

FBND traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.07. 470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,924. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50.

