Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Kamada from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Kamada from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

Get Kamada alerts:

KMDA stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Kamada had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kamada by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,398 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $977,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,644,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.