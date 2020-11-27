Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.69). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

In related news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $662,109.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,335.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $111,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,051 shares of company stock worth $927,914. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,679,000 after acquiring an additional 781,127 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,949,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 39.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,449,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after acquiring an additional 412,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,603,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after acquiring an additional 359,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,808. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.99.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

