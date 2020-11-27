KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $41.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.13.

Several brokerages have commented on KBH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 23,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $933,982.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,137,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04. Insiders have sold 469,583 shares of company stock worth $16,975,408 over the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 122.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,326 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBH stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,758. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.06. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

