KeyCorp Increases Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Price Target to $65.00

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th.

Kaman stock opened at $56.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kaman has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,873.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $213.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.27 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Kaman’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the third quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 85.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kaman in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kaman by 275.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

