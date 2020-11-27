KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $93.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,115.96 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.08. Datadog has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Datadog’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 306,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.46, for a total value of $33,557,042.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,343 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $893,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,292,484 shares of company stock valued at $130,504,198. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $1,973,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,528,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,241,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

