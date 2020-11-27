KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 52.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in KeyCorp by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 65,672 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 107,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 66,371 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 342,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 33,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 75,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,147,245. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

