Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,700 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.57% of Keysight Technologies worth $479,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $118.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $119.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $708,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,899 shares of company stock worth $15,128,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

