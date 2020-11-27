Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB opened at $141.53 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

