Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Boosted by R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 3.5% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,647,000 after buying an additional 642,630 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $333,656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,415,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,196,000 after buying an additional 277,512 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,942 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,691,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. 92,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,838,005. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

