King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 4,130 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $156.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,224. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securiti lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.