King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $974,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,054,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after buying an additional 247,539 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $334.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,215. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $335.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.53.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

