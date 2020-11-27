King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 102,130 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 142.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,130 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.51% of Compass Minerals International worth $10,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.0% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,707,000 after purchasing an additional 211,217 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 25.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $64.67. 164,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

