King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,035 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of The Allstate worth $19,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The Allstate by 174.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,631,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,578,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,033 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,312,000 after buying an additional 964,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,257,000 after buying an additional 804,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

ALL stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.