King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Republic Services by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after acquiring an additional 469,515 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

RSG traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $96.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,904. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

