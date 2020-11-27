King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Comcast by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,131,972,000 after buying an additional 2,651,445 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after buying an additional 10,620,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,876,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,086,634,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,491,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,817,000 after buying an additional 321,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.76. 64,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,413,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

