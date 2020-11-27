King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,153 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.72% of OneSpan worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in OneSpan by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSPN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,959. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $797.24 million, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. OneSpan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneSpan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

