King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $16.38 Million Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 50.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 452,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 458,408 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $16,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 20.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

In other news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $496.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.35 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

