King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $16.77 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 319,994 shares of company stock valued at $13,215,729. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.