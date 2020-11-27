King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $18.95 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,901 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 138.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,099 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Starbucks by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $507,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.85 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,323,535. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.