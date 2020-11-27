King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $25.92 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $25,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,218,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,575,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KDP opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

