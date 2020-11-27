King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $30.10 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $30,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after buying an additional 4,352,426 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after buying an additional 1,255,988 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $752,805,000 after buying an additional 741,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $113.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.06. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

