King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 1,090.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,681 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 157,912 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at $3,770,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at $4,198,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,486,000 after buying an additional 56,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth about $10,279,000. Institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on REYN. ValuEngine lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Gregory Alan Cole purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.81 per share, with a total value of $89,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO V Lance Mitchell purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $492,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 548,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,260. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 21.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.69%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

