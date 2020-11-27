King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $5.33 Million Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.12% of Mercury Systems worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $181,308.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,346 shares of company stock worth $844,561. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.94. 227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,907. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

