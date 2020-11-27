King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $5.89 Million Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,585 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.19% of Goosehead Insurance worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

GSHD stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.15. The company had a trading volume of 111,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,632. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.20 and a beta of 0.80. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $131.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.60.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Matthew Colby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $601,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,617,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Olsen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $822,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,481.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 534,170 shares of company stock worth $57,126,263. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

