King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $8.89 Million Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OBNK. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 49.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OBNK stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.60. 150,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,040. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $648.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.06%. Analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OBNK. DA Davidson cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

