King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $9.07 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.78. 2,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,131. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56.

