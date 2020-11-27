King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.61% of Palomar worth $16,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 31.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 716,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Palomar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.90. 1,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,501. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $121.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.39.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $502,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.49, for a total transaction of $251,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,300 shares of company stock worth $4,081,850 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLMR. Barclays began coverage on Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist dropped their target price on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.