King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.12% of Dollar Tree worth $25,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,615,000 after acquiring an additional 186,113 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $111.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $112.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.