King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 374,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $2,194,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 206.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $741,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 40.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after acquiring an additional 229,931 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at about $228,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Shares of NYSE SPT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,172. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 102,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $4,423,891.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $135,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,511 shares of company stock worth $9,501,579 in the last ninety days.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

