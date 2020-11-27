King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 34,235 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.65% of Raven Industries worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Raven Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAVN. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ:RAVN traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.05. 419,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,767. The firm has a market cap of $933.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc E. Lebaron acquired 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $109,986.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,151 shares in the company, valued at $280,782.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.