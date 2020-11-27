King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.26% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded down $12.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.89. 714,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,623. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.64. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.17 and a twelve month high of $257.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.88.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The business’s revenue was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RETA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

In related news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $9,224,819.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,819.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

