King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SBA Communications by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,654,000 after purchasing an additional 41,701 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SBA Communications by 25.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 7.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in SBA Communications by 30.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications stock traded up $2.74 on Friday, hitting $285.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,431. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,766.20 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.69.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

