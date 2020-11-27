King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,963 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.82% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $39,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

