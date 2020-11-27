King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.34% of STAAR Surgical worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 14,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $1,148,994.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,895.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,902,937.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,363.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,403 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAA shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of STAA stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $69.75. 1,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,703. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 436.71 and a beta of 1.33. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $85.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average is $56.03.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

