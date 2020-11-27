King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,353 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $66,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.62. 2,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,953,428. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.33. The company has a market cap of $163.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.