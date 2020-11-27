King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 14,030 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,030 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.19% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $28,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 494.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $147.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $153.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average is $132.82.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,616.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,762.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,378 shares of company stock worth $34,773,316 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

